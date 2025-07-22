Nolan Schanuel News: Posts first career four-hit game

Schanuel went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

It was Schanuel's first career four-hit game and notably his fourth outing with at least three knocks in the month of July. The 23-year-old first baseman remains an everyday player for the Angels, though his fantasy upside remains limited by his lukewarm power production. Through 417 plate appearances, Schanuel is slashing .278/.367/.403 with eight home runs, 41 RBI, 44 runs scored and four stolen bases.