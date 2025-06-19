Oneil Cruz News: Idle for first game of twin bill
Cruz is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.
Cruz had been scheduled to sit out Wednesday against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, but that contest was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather. With Skubal now set to take the hill for the first game of Thursday's twin bill, Cruz will hit the bench, but he'll likely return to the starting nine for the second contest of the day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now