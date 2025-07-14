Oneil Cruz News: Makes pinch-hit appearance

Cruz (hip) provided an infield single in a pinch-hit appearance during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

The Pirates held Cruz out of the lineup for their final game before the All-Star break after he exited late in Saturday's 12-4 loss due to a hip flexor injury, but manager Don Kelly's decision to turn to the 26-year-old in the top of the ninth inning for a pinch-hit appearance suggests that his health isn't a major concern. Cruz remains in line to participate in Monday's Home Run Derby and should return to the Pittsburgh lineup when the team returns to action Friday against the White Sox.