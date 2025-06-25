Oneil Cruz News: Moved down in batting order

Cruz will start in center field and bat fifth in Wednesday's contest versus the Brewers.

Cruz was pulled from Tuesday's game in Milwaukee in the seventh inning due to what Pirates interim manager Don Kelly deemed a lack of effort in running out a double play grounder. While Cruz is back in the lineup a day later, he has been demoted from the leadoff spot to the five hole, which is the lowest he's hit this season. Cruz is slashing only .156/.258/.221 with a 34.8 percent strikeout rate in June.