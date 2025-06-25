Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz News: Moved down to fifth in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 10:40am

Cruz will start in center field and bat fifth in Wednesday's contest versus the Brewers.

Cruz was removed from Tuesday's 9-3 loss in the seventh inning due to what Pirates interim manager Don Kelly deemed a lack of effort in running out a double-play grounder. While Cruz is back in the lineup a day later, he has been demoted from the leadoff spot to the No. 5 spot, which is the lowest in the order he's hit this season. Cruz is slashing only .156/.258/.221 with a 34.8 percent strikeout rate in June.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now