Oneil Cruz News: Returns to lineup Saturday

Cruz is starting in center field and batting fifth against the Mets on Saturday.

Cruz was absent from the lineup Friday after going 5-for-50 with 17 strikeouts over his previous 12 games. Though he's returning to the starting nine Saturday, he's in the No. 5 spot in the batting order for the second straight game after hitting leadoff for much of the campaign. Adam Frazier is atop the order for the Pirates on Saturday.