Oneil Cruz News: Returns to lineup Saturday
Cruz is starting in center field and batting fifth against the Mets on Saturday.
Cruz was absent from the lineup Friday after going 5-for-50 with 17 strikeouts over his previous 12 games. Though he's returning to the starting nine Saturday, he's in the No. 5 spot in the batting order for the second straight game after hitting leadoff for much of the campaign. Adam Frazier is atop the order for the Pirates on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now