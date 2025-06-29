Oneil Cruz News: Rips two homers

Cruz went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Cruz has struggled heavily throughout June but he finally broke out of a slump Sunday. His two-run shot in the first inning snapped his 14-game homerless drought before he added another two-run blast in the seventh. He's up to 15 home runs for the season, though just three of those have come during his last 25 games. Cruz is slashing .210/.321/.419 with 26 extra-base hits and 35 RBI through 74 games.