Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Royals.

Cruz continued his all-or-nothing approach at the plate Tuesday by blasting his 16th home run of the season in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. He has four long balls and 10 stolen bases across his last 30 starts, but he's hit just .161 with a .552 OPS and a 33.6 percent strikeout rate in that same span.