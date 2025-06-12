Oneil Cruz News: Wraps up solid homestand

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday against the Marlins.

Cruz provided an offensive spark early in the game, singling to lead off the first inning before stealing second base. He then reached base on a walk with one out in the fifth inning and was driven in on a three-run home run by Andrew McCutchen. Cruz appeared in eight games during Pittsburgh's homestand and hit .241 with three RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases. He now has 24 swiped bags on the season, good for second in the league.