Orlando Ribalta headshot

Orlando Ribalta Injury: Placed on IL due to biceps strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 9:20am

The Nationals placed Ribalta on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right biceps strain, retroactive to April 10, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Ribalta's made his last appearance Tuesday against the Dodgers, during which he allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three in three innings. He may have strained his biceps in that outing, and the injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the injured list. With Ribalta sidelined, the Nationals replenished their bullpen by recalling Cole Henry from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.

Orlando Ribalta
Washington Nationals
