Orlando Ribalta News: Activated and optioned
The Nationals activated Ribalta (biceps) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester.
Ribalta has recovered from the right biceps strain that's kept him out since mid-April, but the Nationals have elected to keep him at Rochester, where he had been on a rehab assignment. The righty reliever should get another opportunity with the big club later on this season.
