Oswald Peraza News: Settling in at third base

Peraza will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Peraza will pick up his fourth consecutive start and his third straight at the hot corner, where he looks to be the Yankees' new top option after Jazz Chisholm was moved back to second base earlier this week. Since the Yankees aren't comfortable playing the 36-year-old DJ LeMahieu at the hot corner at this stage of his career, Peraza doesn't have face any obvious threats for his starting gig, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team pursued an upgrade at the position prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Peraza has been a well-below-average hitter over his 146 plate appearances in the majors this season, slashing just .157/.226/.261 with three home runs and a 28.8 percent strikeout rate.