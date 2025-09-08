With Alec Bohm (shoulder) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move, Kemp looks like he could be in store for a near-everyday role at third base for at least the next week and a half. When Bohm previously missed about of month of action in July and August due to a left rib fracture, Kemp had served as the Phillies' primary option at the hot corner, but the rookie slashed just .196\/.270\/.393 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate during that stretch before being demoted to Triple-A upon Bohm's return. With that in mind, Kemp doesn't profile as a high-priority fantasy pickup down the stretch, especially since he'll most likely be batting near the bottom of the order while Bohm is on the shelf.