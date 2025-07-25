Otto Lopez News: Three doubles in win
Lopez went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.
Lopez delivered his first three-hit performance since June 27, highlighted by what proved to be a game-winning two-run double in the seventh. The 26-year-old has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and five runs scored over that span. On the season, he's slashing .254/.326/.399 with 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 44 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 359 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now