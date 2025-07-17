Owen Caissie News: Potential trade bait?

With the Cubs seeking to make a push toward the World Series this season, Caissie is a candidate to get moved before the trade deadline, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Caissie has been on fire for Triple-A Iowa, posting a .951 OPS and 19 home runs through 73 games. The 23-year-old outfielder seems ready to make his MLB debut, though he's currently blocked by the likes of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki. The Cubs figure to be active at the deadline as they look to make a push this year, and rival teams will certainly inquire about Caissie as part of any deal, with the potential of him slotting in at the MLB level right away. If he's not traded, Caissie may debut for Chicago in 2026, particularly if Tucker departs in free agency during the offseason.