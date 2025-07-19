Ozzie Albies News: Drives in five runs

Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBI, one run scored, one walk and one stolen base in Saturday's 12-9 loss to the Yankees.

Albies launched his ninth home run of the season and racked up five RBI in Saturday's loss, though a bullpen meltdown spoiled his big day. The switch-hitter has struggled throughout 2025, entering the game with a .614 OPS, 21 extra-base hits, 33 RBI and seven stolen bases across 96 games.