Pablo Lopez Injury: Set to throw next week

Lopez (shoulder) will start throwing next week after an MRI showed his inflammation and swelling are "totally gone," Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Lopez was diagnosed June 4 with a Grade 2 teres major strain in his right shoulder and was expected to be out for approximately 8-to-12 weeks. So far all the reports of Lopez's progress have been encouraging, so he could return in the earlier part of that range. However, he still has several hurdles left to clear before a timetable comes into focus.