Parker Meadows Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list

The Tigers placed Meadows (arm) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With this move, Meadows now isn't eligible to return until late May. The 25-year-old outfielder is battling a nerve issue in his right arm and will require at least four more weeks of rest before he can begin throwing. Meadows going on the 60-day IL clears a 40-man roster spot for Manuel Margot, who is among the candidates to play center field while Meadows is out.