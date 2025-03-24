Fantasy Baseball
Parker Meadows

Parker Meadows Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 3:23pm

The Tigers placed Meadows (arm) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With this move, Meadows now isn't eligible to return until late May. The 25-year-old outfielder is battling a nerve issue in his right arm and will require at least four more weeks of rest before he can begin throwing. Meadows going on the 60-day IL clears a 40-man roster spot for Manuel Margot, who is among the candidates to play center field while Meadows is out.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers

