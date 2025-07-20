Menu
Patrick Bailey News: Receiving rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Bailey is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey started the first two games coming out of the All-Star break and started the previous five overall, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 7-for-16 with a walk and two runs during that five-game stretch. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the plate to catch for lefty Robbie Ray in the series finale versus Toronto.

