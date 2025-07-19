Patrick Corbin News: Silences Tigers over 5.2 frames

Corbin took a no-decision Friday against the Tigers, giving up no runs on three hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Corbin remains a stable source of length for the Rangers, having now tossed at least five innings in 14 consecutive starts and 16 of his 18 outings this year. Additionally, the veteran left-hander has fanned at least six in five of his last seven appearances. Corbin will bring a quality 3.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 80:29 K:BB over 99 frames into his next scheduled start at home versus the division-rival Athletics, who have a weak .625 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of June.