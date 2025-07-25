Patrick Sandoval Injury: Rehab stalls

Sandoval (elbow) has gone from throwing bullpen sessions to just playing catch and is doubtful to pitch this season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sandoval's rehab from internal brace surgery on his left (pitching) elbow has slowed, and it sounds like the 28-year-old won't pitch in a game until 2026. He remains on the 60-day injured list. Sandoval inked a two-year, $18.25 million deal with Boston last winter. He should contend for a spot in the rotation next spring.