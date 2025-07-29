The veteran righty has looked good on his rehab stint, and over two appearances for Syracuse he's posted an 11:2 K:BB in 11.1 innings with a 1.59 ERA. While the Mets have Blackburn stretched out for a potential starting role, there doesn't appear to be room for him in the big-league rotation at the moment, and the team won't need a sixth starter until the second half of August due to frequent off days. Frankie Montas could get bumped to a long relief role, but Blackburn is the more likely candidate to move to the bullpen once he gets activated.