Paul Goldschmidt News: Losing out on starts vs. RHPs
Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Goldschmidt will be on the bench for the third time in the Yankees' last four matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher (Zack Wheeler). For the season, Goldschmidt is slashing just .246/.292/.332 in 276 plate appearances against righties, and he could continue to cede more starts in those matchups to Ben Rice, who has produced a 131 wRC+ versus righties.
