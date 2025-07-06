Paul Skenes News: Fans 10 in no-decision

Skenes pitched five scoreless innings while allowing five hits and no walks in a no-decision Sunday at Seattle. He struck out 10.

Despite a short 78-pitch outing, the Pittsburgh ace managed to notch his first double-digit strikeout performance of the season. Skenes completely dominated the Mariners lineup to mark his fifth walk-free start of the season while allowing just one extra-base hit -- a Julio Rodriguez double in the third. Skenes now sports a stellar 1.94 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 125:30 K:BB across 116 frames. The 23-year-old was named to his second consecutive All-Star team Sunday and is currently scheduled to make his last appearance before the break at Minnesota next weekend.