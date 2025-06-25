Paul Skenes News: Loses duel against Misiorowski

Skenes (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings as the Pirates were downed 4-2 by the Brewers. He struck out four.

Matched up for the first time against Milwaukee phenom Jacob Misiorowski, Skenes was the first young ace to flinch, putting the first three batters on base in the second inning en route to a four-run frame for the Brewers. While Skenes didn't take any further damage, he was lifted after 78 pitches (50 strikes) with the Bucs having once again failed to provide him with any offensive support -- they didn't get on the board until the seventh inning. It's the first time since May 1 that the 23-year-old right-hander has been tagged for more than two runs, and Skenes will take a 2.12 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 110:29 K:BB through 106 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cardinals.