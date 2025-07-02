Paul Skenes News: Runs up pitch count in no-decision

Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Cardinals, allowing five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The 23-year-old phenom found himself locked in an unlikely pitchers' duel with Andre Pallante, but Skenes bowed out early after needing 88 pitches (59 strikes) to record his 15 outs. He's failed to last more than five innings in three of his last four starts but has remained effective despite the inefficiency, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch. Skenes will look for his first win since May 28 in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.