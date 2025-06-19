Paul Skenes News: Walks five in no-decision

Skenes did not factor into the decision Thursday in the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He allowed two runs on three hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

It's the third straight no-decision for Skenes, who held the Tigers scoreless until Gleyber Torres' two-run double in the fifth inning despite issuing a season-high five walks. The 23-year-old Skenes has held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last nine outings. Overall, he's 4-6 with an MLB-best 1.85 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 106:27 K:BB across 16 starts (102 innings). Skenes is currently scheduled to face the Brewers in his next outing.