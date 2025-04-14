Pedro Leon Injury: Expected back in late April

Leon (knee) is expected to be ready to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land in late April, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Leon was limited to just one game in spring training due to a Grade 1 MCL strain suffered in late February. He's coming along in his rehab and is nearly game-ready. Barring an unexpected need in the Astros' outfield, Leon is likely to be optioned back to Sugar Land once he's done rehabbing.