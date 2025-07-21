Pete Alonso Injury: Should get start Monday

Alonso (hand) is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday against the Angels, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The first baseman entered Sunday's win over the Reds in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement for Mark Vientos to keep his club-record consecutive games streak alive, and Alonso's hand contusion was never viewed by the Mets as a serious concern. The brief time off may end up doing the slugger some good, however -- through 62 plate appearances in July, Alonso's slashing just .176/.306/.392, although he does have three homers and 12 RBI.