Pete Alonso News: Busts slump with homer

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Mired in a 2-for-33 slump over the prior 10 games, Alonso broke out by taking Jake Eder deep in the third inning before adding a single in the seventh. The slugging first baseman is up to 22 homers and 80 RBI on the season, with the latter number sitting third in the National League behind Arizona's Eugenio Suarez (86) and the Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (81).