Pete Alonso News: Out of lineup Sunday

Alonso is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus Cincinnati.

This is a very rare day off for Alonso -- the last time he wasn't included in a Mets starting lineup was May 30, 2024, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The All-Star first baseman has also appeared in a franchise-record 353 straight regular-season contests, so he'd need to get into the game at some point Sunday to extend that streak. It's not yet certain why Alonso isn't starting, but he's been slumping of late, going 2-for-25 with eight strikeouts over his previous seven games. Mark Vientos is starting at first base for New York in the series finale against the Reds.