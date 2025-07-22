Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Back in action Tuesday

Crow-Armstrong (knee) will start in center field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Crow-Armstrong missed Monday's 12-4 loss after bruising his right knee on a slide in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox, but he's back in the lineup after a one-day absence. The 23-year-old is 5-for-12 with a home run and three doubles in his first three games of the second half.