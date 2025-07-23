Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Goes deep in loss

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Royals.

Following his first All-Star Game nod last week, Crow-Armstrong has come out of the break firing on all cylinders. Across his first five games of the second half, the young outfielder has gone 7-for-20 with two home runs and a stolen base. For the season, Crow-Armstrong now has 27 long balls to go along with 28 steals, making him a dynamic option in all fantasy formats.