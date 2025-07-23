Pete Fairbanks News: Notches 17th save

Fairbanks pitched a clean ninth to lock up his 17th save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Fairbanks made quick work of the White Sox, needing 12 pitches to get through the ninth. He's now converted consecutive save chances out of the All-Star break and is on pace to set a new career-high in saves after recording 25 in 2023. Fairbanks owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB in 38 innings thus far this season.