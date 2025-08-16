The closer role in Texas seems to be up for grabs. Robert Garcia entered the game in the seventh inning to protect a 3-0 lead and got only one out while serving up a two-run homer to Alejandro Kirk. Maton's performance was just as bad -- after Danny Coulombe gave up three straight singles to begin the bottom of the eighth in a 5-2 game, Maton walked in two runs before Kirk got to him as well for a game-winning, two-run single. Maton has taken losses and blown saves in back-to-back appearances, and over 7.1 innings in August since being traded to the Rangers he's managed a 7.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB. Garcia, meanwhile, has begun the month with a 12.60 ERA in five innings. Shawn Armstrong, who has a 0.75 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 12 innings since the All-Star break, and Cole Winn, who hasn't allowed a run since rejoining the big-league roster July 21, may find themselves getting ninth-inning auditions.