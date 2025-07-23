Quinn Priester News: Earns ninth win

Priester (9-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

Priester gave up a pair of runs in the second inning, but he'd stop the damage there, blanking Seattle over his final five frames en route to his third straight win. The 24-year-old Priester has delivered quality starts in four of his last five outings. His ERA is down to 3.28 with a 1.20 WHIP and 86:34 K:BB across 101.2 innings this season. Priester will look to keep rolling in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Cubs.