Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Rafael Devers Injury: Set to play in sim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that he expects Devers (shoulders) to take at-bats during a simulated game Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

If all goes well in the sim game, Devers could be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus Atlanta. Devers appears to be further away from taking part in full defensive drills at third base, making it likelier by the day that he'll be limited to a designated-hitter duties to begin the 2025 campaign. If that's the case, Masataka Yoshida (shoulder) would presumably open the season on the injured list, as he's been making starts at DH this spring but has yet to complete his throwing progression and could be weeks away from being ready to play the corner outfield.

Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox
