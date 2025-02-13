Fantasy Baseball
Rafael Devers News: Could be impacted by Bregman

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Boston's acquisition of Alex Bregman could impact Devers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

While the Bregman deal is not yet official -- it should be in the coming days -- speculation as to how Bregman fits has begun. The easiest path is having Bregman play second base while Devers remains at third; however, Bregman was a Gold Glove Award winner in 2024 and is a better defender than Devers. One scenario involves Boston deploying its best defender at third base, Bregman, and moving Devers to designated hitter or potentially first base. The club has approached Devers about a hypothetical position switch. To make moving Devers feasible, given the current roster alignment, the Red Sox may move Masataka Yoshida or Triston Casas.

Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox
