Rafael Devers News: Homers twice in win

Devers went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Atlanta.

Devers delivered his best performance in a Giants uniform, launching a solo homer in the fifth inning and following it up with a three-run shot in the sixth. The 28-year-old has been red-hot since the All-Star break, posting four multi-hit efforts with four extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs scored over six contests. For the year, he's slashing .264/.385/.475 with 19 home runs, 73 RBI, 61 runs scored and one steal across 470 plate appearances.