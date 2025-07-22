Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Rafael Devers headshot

Rafael Devers News: Making first-ever start at 1B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Devers will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Devers has gone through workouts at first base since joining the Giants, but this will be his first start at a position other than third base in his pro career. It will be his first time playing anywhere on the field in 2025, as each of his first 102 starts between the Red Sox and Giants came at designated hitter.

Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now