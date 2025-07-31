This trade increases Flores' dynasty value, as he was unlikely to break through as a regular, catcher, first baseman or designated hitter in the Bronx, but he could pull that off in Pittsburgh. A 24-year-old righty hitter and thrower, Flores was recently promoted to Triple-A and is slashing .279\/.351\/.\/475 with 16 home runs, a 9.8 percent walk rate and a 25.5 percent strikeout rate in 97 games, primarily at Double-A. He has seen the most action at catcher, but most public scouting reports suggest he would be a fringe-average or below-average defender behind the dish.