Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Clean inning in lower-leverage spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 12:50pm

Iglesias struck out two in a perfect eighth inning during Monday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

The right-hander entered the game to protect a four-run lead, with Atlanta adding on some insurance in the top of the ninth. Iglesias has a 7.07 ERA since the beginning of May and hasn't successfully converted a save since May 16, but with no one else in the bullpen having yet taken advantage of the opportunity to lay claim to the closer role, he may only need a few sharp appearances in a row to re-establish himself as the top option for manager Brian Snitker.

