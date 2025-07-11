Menu
Raisel Iglesias News: Scoreless streak continues in save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Iglesias secured the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals, allowing no baserunners in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It's worth noting Dylan Lee may not have been unavailable after working the past two days and taking a blown save in Thursday's loss to the Athletics. That said, Iglesias is certainly turning a corner and pushing to regain his closer's role after posting a 6.75 ERA as of June 5. The veteran right-hander hasn't surrendered a run over his last 11.2 innings, during which he owns a 0.60 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB.

