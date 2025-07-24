Ramon Laureano News: Homers again vs Guards

Laureano went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Laureano will certainly be disappointed to leave Progressive Field after launching yet another home run Thursday. He finished the four-game set against the Guardians with three home runs and seven RBI, bringing the 31-year-old's season total up to 14 and 43 respectively. With an .858 OPS on the year by virtue of a .277/.337/.521 slash line, the eight-year veteran is on pace for his best season since he had an .860 OPS in 2019.