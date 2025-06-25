Ramon Urias News: Back on bench in Westburg's return

Urias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Urias had started at third base in each of the Orioles' last six games and went 3-for-22 with two home runs, one walk and three RBI, but he'll likely move into more of a part-time role moving forward with Jordan Westburg (finger) rejoining the lineup after a three-game absence. The Orioles still have an everyday lineup spot available while Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) is on the injured list, but interim manager Tony Mansolino will likely mix and match with Urias, Dylan Carlson and Coby Mayo rather than committing to one player to fill the opening.