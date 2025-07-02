Ramon Urias News: Drawing fifth straight start

Urias will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Urias will cover third base for the fifth consecutive game while Jordan Westburg remains on the bench as he continues to recover from a left index finger sprain. Westburg is hopeful to rejoin the lineup for the Orioles' series in Atlanta this weekend, but Urias could still see steady playing time if Baltimore elects to use Westburg as a designated hitter to aid in his recovery.