Ramon Urias News: Homer, stolen base in win

Urias went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-1 win over Detroit.

Urias opened the scoring Wednesday with a 380-foot shot off Casey Mize, his third homer of the year and first since April 26. The 31-year-old Urias has been Baltimore's primary option at third base for most of the year, though he's likely to lose some playing time (despite Wednesday's effort) following Jordan Westburg's return from the IL. Overall, Urias is slashing .278/.335/.377 with 21 RBI and 16 runs scored through 173 plate appearances this season.