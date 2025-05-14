Ramon Urias News: Idle for second game of day

Urias is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

After being activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Urias started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the Orioles' 6-3 loss in Game 1. Urias should see the bulk of the starts at third base for Baltimore until Jordan Westburg (hamstring) returns from the injured list, but Emmanuel Rivera will spell Urias at the hot corner for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill.