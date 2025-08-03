Grichuk started in four of the Royals' first five games after being acquired from the Diamondbacks last weekend, but he could be at risk of falling into more of a short-side platoon role after Kansas City added left-handed-hitting outfielder Mike Yastrzemski ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. With Yastrzemski in the fold, the right-handed-hitting Grichuk has now sat out two straight matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. At least until Jac Caglianone (hamstring) returns from the injured list, Grichuk may have to vie with left-handed hitters Adam Frazier and John Rave for two spots in the Kansas City lineup against righties.