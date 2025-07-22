Randal Grichuk News: Three hits in Tuesday's loss
Grichuk went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.
Grichuk has logged a pair of three-hit efforts over his last five games. The veteran outfielder has received a steadier run of playing time in this series versus Houston, a team with a left-handed-heavy rotation. Grichuk should be in the lineup again Wednesday versus southpaw Brandon Walter. For the season, Grichuk is now at a .249/.286/.473 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and no stolen bases across 182 plate appearances, primarily in a short-side platoon role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now